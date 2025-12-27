Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA, NFL Week 17

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP to claim a risk-free entry this weekend. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer and start making picks.









Apply the Boom Fantasy promo code and create your first entry up to $100. If it happens to lose, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

There are multiple games to choose from on this DFS app, with the standard Pick’Em being the most popular. Make 2-8 picks on NBA and NFL projections. On Saturday, you’ll find markets for two NFL games. Week 17 continues with the Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers.

Register here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.

NFL and NBA Markets for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Promos Every Day: Wheel Spins, Mystery Drops, Touchdown Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Chargers and Packers already have a playoff spot, while the Texans have a high chance of clinching this week. The Ravens only have a small chance of getting in, so they must get a win in Green Bay. Check markets for Omarion Hampton, Justin Herbert, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and others to enter a contest.

NBA fans can use this offer to make picks on points and other stats. Find markets for the Mavericks vs. Kings, Nuggets vs. Magic, Suns vs. Pelicans, Knicks vs. Hawks, Pacers vs. Heat, Bucks vs. Bulls, Cavaliers vs. Rockets, Nets vs. Timberwolves and Jazz vs. Spurs.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Risk-Free Entry

New customers can take these easy steps to start with a risk-free entry:

Click here to apply the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. Fund your account by making a deposit with an accepted payment method. Enter a contest up to $100.

A loss will release a bonus refund, so you can create another entry of the same amount.

Different Games and Promos

In addition to the Pick’Em game disused above, you’re able to win cash by playing these other fantasy games:

Boom Bingo: Create a Bingo board by selecting markets to fill squares. Three picks in a row will result in a 3X payout and a cover all is 500X.

Squad Ride: Select three players and reach milestones to win up to 20X.

Pick & Spin: Make two picks and spin the wheel to determine the multiplier, which can be up to 500X.

There are new bonuses available every day. Be sure to use Super Boost Saturdays to increase your winnings. And on Sunday, spin the wheel to win up to 2,000X. An entries tab will display your contests, and a winnings page shows big hits for other customers.

Register through the links above to apply the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Enter a contest up to $100 and collect a bonus refund if it loses.