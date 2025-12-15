Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for MNF Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Boom Fantasy promo code gives new customers a $100 risk-free entry. Make picks on Monday Night Football and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Mike Tomlin is looking to take the Steelers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They’ll keep the lead in the division with a win. On the other side, the Dolphins are basically playing to be a spoiler. They aren’t technically eliminated yet, but the chances are incredibly slim.

Sign up here with the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP for Dolphins-Steelers Picks

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Bonuses Every Day (Player Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, NFL Touchdown Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Mystery Drops, etc.) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Play the classic Pick’Em game to predict stats from top players. You can even start with a free pick for MNF and take Tua Tagovailoa to record under 999.5 passing touchdowns. Combine several other selections to increase your winnings.

De’Von Achane: 83.5 rushing yards

Aaron Rodgers: 215.5 passing yards

DK Metcalf: 54.5 receiving yards

Jaylen Waddle: 0.5 rush + receiving touchdowns

Jaylen Warren: 12.5 longest rush

Pat Freiermuth: 4.5 fantasy points

Chris Boswell: 7.5 kicker points

There are several other games to play, with the newest being Boom Bingo. Get three picks in a row for a 2X payout or fill the entire board for a 500X multiplier. We also love the Pick & Spin, which allows users to win up to 500X after making just two picks. The last game in Squad Ride. Choose multiple players to accumulate stats and reach milestones to unlock prizes.

How to Sign Up with the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

Get a bonus for NFL and NBA picks this week by taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and full legal name to verify your identity. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit, like a debit card. Make an entry up to $100.

A loss will automatically result in a bonus refund. The entries tab will display your active contests and history.

Daily Bonuses for the NFL and NBA

There are new bonuses available every day. For example, opt-in to Mystery Mondays to receive a random bonus for the Dolphins vs. Steelers.

You’ll have access to two NBA discounts for Tuesday Double, and we have just one game as the Spurs take on the Knicks for the NBA Cup title. It also has Wednesday Drops, Touchdown Thursdays and Risk-Free Fridays.

Make sure the app is updated to have access to the Daily Wheel. Spin every day until Christmas for a free prize.

Register through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Get a bonus refund if you lose a $100 risk-free entry.