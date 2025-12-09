Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Boom Fantasy promo code and create an entry up to $100. If it loses, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

The NBA Cup is in the quarterfinals. We have the two Eastern Conference matchups on Tuesday night with the Magic vs. Heat and Knicks vs. Raptors. Make picks on points, rebounds, assists, three pointers and other stats.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP for NBA Tuesday

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Promotions Every Day (NBA Discounts, NFL Touchdown Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, etc.) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are new types of bonuses every day on this fantasy app. For example, take advantage of Tuesday Double. Your able to take Anthony Black to record over 18.5 points + rebounds + assists and Tyler Herro to have over 17.5 points. These projections have been lowered, making them easier to hit.

These are some of the other markets for the two games on Tuesday. When playing the standard Pick’Em game, you can make 2-8 picks. The number of legs in your entry and the multipliers will determine the potential winnings.

Bame Adebyo: 18.5 points

Paolo Banchero: 7.5 rebounds

Andrew Wiggins: 13.5 points

Norman Powell: 2.5 three pointers

Desmond Bane: 35.5 fantasy points

Jalen Brunson: 28.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: double-double

Scottie Barnes: 5.5 assists

How to Sign Up with the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

Complete these easy steps to start with a risk-free entry:

Complete these easy steps to start with a risk-free entry:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Enter the account info needed to confirm your age and identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or PayPal. Create an entry up to $100.

A loss will cause a bonus refund, meaning you can enter a contest of the same amount later in the week.

Play the New Bingo Game

There are multiple games on this fantasy app, including Boom Bingo. Fill in three picks in a row to win 2X your entry of fill in the entire board for a 500X payout. Pick & Spin is another popular option. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to get a multiplier, which can be as much as 500X.

The remaining game is called Squad Ride. Select three players and watch them accumulate points to reach milestones.

Check the promotions tab to find new offers each day. We discussed Tuesday Double, which will be followed by Wednesday Drops and Touchdown Thursdays. In addition to the NBA, use these offers to make picks on the NHL, NFL, college football and college basketball.

