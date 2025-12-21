Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Entry Bonus for NFL Week 16

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A risk-free entry is available for new customers who sign up with the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Register here to start making picks on NFL action.









Apply the Boom Fantasy promo code and create an entry up to $100. If it happens to lose, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

Sunday includes many important matchups as several teams battle for a playoff spot. Enter your first contest by combining picks for passing yards, rushing touchdowns, receptions, sacks, field goals and more. The number of legs in your entry will determine the potential payout.

Sign up here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and claim a $100 risk-free entry.

NFL Games for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Promos Every Day, Like Super Wheel Sundays and Mystery Mondays Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The most popular game is traditional Pick’Em. Go through markets for games and make 3-8 picks to enter a contest. At 1 pm ET, you’ll find options for the Bills vs. Browns, Chargers vs. Cowboys, Chiefs vs. Titans, Bengals vs. Dolphins, Jets vs. Saints, Vikings vs. Giants and Buccaneers vs. Panthers. The game in Carolina is for first place in the NFC South.

Then, we have the Jaguars vs. Broncos, Falcons vs. Cardinals, Steelers vs. Lions and Raiders vs. Texans in the late afternoon. Be sure to use the Super Wheel Sundays offer after the welcome bonus and win up to 2,000X.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code Guide for New Users

Take these steps to sign up with a risk-free entry. This is available to all new customers in eligible states.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth and other basic information to confirm your age and identity. Make a deposit with online banking or another accepted payment method. Make 3-8 picks and enter a contest up to $100.

A loss will trigger a bonus refund, meaning you can create an entry of the same amount later this week.

Types of Games and Ways to Win

We discussed the traditional Pick’Em game, but there are several other ways to win on this fantasy app.

Boom Bingo: Create a Bingo board by filling squares with markets. Three correct picks in a row will trigger 3X payout and a cover all with result in 500X.

Pick & Spin: Make just two picks and spin the wheel to win up to 500X.

Squad Ride: Choose three players and reach milestones to win up to 20X.

Try these games for the remaining primetime matchups. We have the Patriots vs. Ravens on Sunday night, followed by the 49ers vs. Colts on Monday. Phillip Rivers is back at quarterback for Indianapolis.

Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Begin with a $100 risk-free entry and get a bonus refund after a loss.