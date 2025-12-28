Avalanche host the Kings after Necas’ 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (16-12-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7, in the Central Division) Denver; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Los Angeles Kings (16-12-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings after Martin Necas scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 6-5 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado has a 15-0-2 record in home games and a 28-2-7 record overall. The Avalanche have a 16-0-4 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles has an 11-4-5 record on the road and a 16-12-9 record overall. The Kings have a +four scoring differential, with 96 total goals scored and 92 allowed.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 4-1. Necas scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 11 goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.