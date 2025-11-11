Real Madrid salvages 1-1 draw with Paris FC in Women’s Champions League, Kerr nets 2 in Chelsea rout

Caroline Weir scored a dramatic late goal for Real Madrid to salvage a 1-1 draw with Paris FC in the…

Caroline Weir scored a dramatic late goal for Real Madrid to salvage a 1-1 draw with Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday, when Lyon defeated fellow heavyweight Wolfsburg 3-1.

Weir scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time — there were only supposed to be six — to deny Paris another win in Madrid with the visitors desperately trying to hold on after Lorena Azzaro had scored a penalty before the break.

The French team had won 1-0 with a penalty in 2023, when it completed home and away wins over the Spanish club.

Norway star Ada Hegerberg scored twice in Lyon’s win, while Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr both scored twice in Chelsea’s 6-0 rout of tournament debutant St. Pölten. Wieke Kaptein and an own goal from Lisa Ebert completed the scoring in Austria.

Earlier, Norwegian club Vålerenga defeated Roma 1-0 for its first win in the competition.

Madrid frustrated

The Spanish side dominated the opening half-hour with Linda Caicedo hitting the crossbar after working her way through a host of defenders, and goalkeeper Mylène Chavas denying an effort from Naomie Feller.

But Filippa Angeldahl was penalized for a foul on substitute Sheika Scott and Azzaro dispatched Paris’ penalty in the 41st.

The home team’s frustration grew as its second-half pressure failed to yield a dividend with Caicedo drawing a good save from Chavas, who went on to make more stops. Goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez was booked after complaining about a questionable referee’s decision.

Weir finally made a chance count at the last when she squeezed the ball past the otherwise faultless Chavas.

“The performance was decent enough. We just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” the Scotland star told ESPN.

Lyon delivers statement

Hegerberg grabbed two goals five minutes apart in the first half and team captain Wendie Renard scored a penalty as eight-time champion Lyon dismissed Wolfsburg’s challenge by dominating from start to finish in the teams’ 11th meeting.

Lineth Beerensteyn scored the German team’s consolation.

It was Lyon’s seventh straight win over Wolfsburg. Renard, who played in all of their previous meetings, became the first player to clock 100 wins in UEFA club competitions.

Hegerberg extended her record as the competition’s top scorer, taking her tally to 69 goals.

Vålerenga’s historic win

Stine Brekken scored and Vålerenga held on to celebrate an unprecedented win for the club in Rome.

Roma made the better start before the visitors grew in confidence with Sara Hørte hitting the post with a deflected header in the 34th minute.

Brekken, a 20-year-old midfielder, scored six minutes later when she eluded a defender with a smart turn and surged forward past more static defenders before firing the ball inside the top left corner.

“We have been fighting so long to get better and to get some points here in Champions League. So to finally get that (win) is a really, really good feeling for the team,” Brekken said.

