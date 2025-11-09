Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Games, Aaron Rodgers Free Pick

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to lock-in a bonus for NFL Week 10 markets that are propelled by matchups between the Lions and Commanders, Steelers-Chargers, Bucs-Patriots and more. Click here to claim this welcome offer and create your first entry.
Enter a $5 contest after applying the Underdog promo code. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $100 bonus. There are multiple ways to use your bonus, including Higher/Lower picks. NBA players have totals for points, three-pointers, assists, rebounds and other stats. Combine several picks to increase your potential winnings. You’ll also find new drafts every day. Select a team of players to compete against other customers for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. The rankings tab will display which players are projected to score the most points. Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and get a $100 bonus for NBA picks.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Contests
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $100 Bonus
|In-App Promotions
|October 30% Profit Boosts, 30% World Series Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 9, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Below, here’s a look at all of the NFL Week 10 action on Sunday, November 9:
-
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts
-
New York Giants at Chicago Bears
-
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
-
New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
-
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
-
Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings
-
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
-
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
-
Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders
-
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
There figures to be plenty of activity on matchups like Ravens-Vikings, Steelers-Chargers (SNF), 49ers-Rams and more.
Gain $100 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code
New customers in eligible states can take these steps to claim a welcome offer for daily fantasy.
- Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP.
- Enter your date of birth, email address and other account info to confirm your age.
- Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal.
- Play $5.
No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $100 bonus to make your NFL Week 10 picks.
Other Offers Available This Weekend
Along with the $100 welcome bonus available to new users, check out these other specials:
- Free Pick: Score Aaron Rodgers to go higher than 0.0 receiving and rushing yards — meaning if he gains a yard, it’s a winner.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get an enhanced 30% boost for NFL entries with 3-8 picks ($50 max play)
- NBA 40% Profit Boost: Get a 40% profit boost for an NBA entry ($50 max)
- NFL 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost for an NFL entry ($50 max)
Check in at the beginning of each day to view the opportunities that Underdog is providing.
Follow the links on this page to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus for NBA and NFL picks.