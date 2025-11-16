Troy Parrott hat trick as Ireland reaches World Cup playoffs after stunning comeback against Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ireland has kept its World Cup hopes alive with a stunning comeback win against Hungary. Troy…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ireland has kept its World Cup hopes alive with a stunning comeback win against Hungary.

Troy Parrott, the unheralded Ireland striker who sent Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to a 2-0 loss on Thursday, did even better on Sunday with a hat trick.

He struck in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time in Budapest to complete his hat trick in a 3-2 win that secured Ireland’s place in the playoffs for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“This is why we love football, because things like this can happen,” Parrott told RTE. “I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of, but this tonight I don’t think I’ll ever have a better night in my whole life.”

After beating Portugal, the Irish still needed victory at second-placed Hungary to seal the runner-up position in Group F.

But trailing 2-1 heading into the 80th minute, it took a dramatic fightback to claim the win.

Parrott leveled by lifting a shot over Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz and, with the clock running down, he converted from close range for the winner deep into added time.

Parrott, who plays for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, capped an unforgettable week for him personally and Ireland with five goals in two games.

Hungary led after three minutes through Daniel Lukacs, with Parrott equalizing from the penalty spot in the 15th.

Barnabas Varga put Hungary ahead for a second time before halftime.

But Parrott’s late double consigned the hosts to third place, with group winner Portugal routing Armenia 9-1.

