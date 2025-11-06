Trevor Story declines to opt out, keeps contract with the Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Shortstop Trevor Story declined to exercise his right to opt out of his contract and is remaining…

BOSTON (AP) — Shortstop Trevor Story declined to exercise his right to opt out of his contract and is remaining with the Boston Red Sox.

Story agreed to a $140 million, six-year deal with Boston before the 2022 season and could have opted out, giving up $55 million in guaranteed money.

Instead, he kept $25 million salaries for 2026 and ’27, and a $25 million team option for 2028 with a $5 million buyout.

The two-time All-Star shortstop, who turns 33 on Nov. 15, played in 157 games, his most since 2018, and hit .263 with 25 homers and 96 RBIs.

