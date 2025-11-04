Trent Alexander-Arnold mural defaced ahead of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid game

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was defaced ahead of his return to Liverpool with Real Madrid…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was defaced ahead of his return to Liverpool with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The word “rat” was repeatedly daubed over the artwork, located near Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.

Alexander-Arnold infuriated Liverpool fans when he to left his hometown club to join Spanish giant Madrid in July.

Despite winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League in a trophy-laden decade at the club, fans jeered him toward the end of last season — prompting former manager Jurgen Klopp to say “I couldn’t have been more disappointed.”

The vandalism was removed before Liverpool hosted Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. But the incident raised questions about how Alexander-Arnold would be received when he emerged at the stadium with Madrid.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot admitted Monday he did not know how fans would react.

“Let’s first wait and see if he is on the pitch tomorrow,” Slot said. “I have no clue how that’s going to be, but he gets a warm welcome from me, that’s for sure.”

Alexander-Arnold made 354 appearances for Liverpool after graduating from its academy in 2015. He helped the team win eight major trophies in that time — including the league title in 2020, which ended the club’s 30-year wait to be crowned English champion.

Alexander-Arnold has not featured in Madrid’s last two matches since recovering from a hamstring injury.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso — also a former Liverpool player — said the defender needed to relish his return.

“He has to have his own feelings and enjoy it his own way, so I am not going to say how he needs to feel,” Alonso said. “For sure his history is different from mine, he was born and bred in Liverpool. I remember him from a young age in the academy and then coming to the first team and winning the Champions League.

“So he needs to enjoy that moment because it is nice to be back and for him it is going to be nice.”

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.