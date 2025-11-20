Suns host Timberwolves Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (9-6, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 9…

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (9-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Suns are 8-5 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 6-4 in conference games. Minnesota averages 120.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Suns are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Suns allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 123.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: day to day (wrist), Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

