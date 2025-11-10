All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Pensacola
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|17
|16
|Peoria
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|23
|12
|Evansville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|19
|17
|Knoxville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|16
|16
|Fayetteville
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|11
|13
|Macon
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|13
|Roanoke
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|16
|17
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|18
|26
|Quad City
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|17
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville 5, Birmingham 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
