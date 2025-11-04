Real American Freestyle partners with ALT Sports Data to bring sports betting to wrestling league

Real American Freestyle announced a new multi-year partnership with ALT Sports Data on Tuesday that brings sports betting to the…

Real American Freestyle announced a new multi-year partnership with ALT Sports Data on Tuesday that brings sports betting to the Olympic-style wrestling league for the first time.

The agreement makes ALT Sports Data the exclusive provider of official betting data for RAF events. ALT Sports Data will manage and distribute real-time RAF event data to sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365 and others with official odds and real-time pricing.

“This is a major step forward for RAF,” Chad Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of Real American Freestyle, said in a statement. “We’re building the next great combat sports platform, and that means delivering the kind of live experiences and second-screen engagement modern fans expect. ALT gives us the tools and reach to make that happen, and to bring pro freestyle wrestling into the global betting ecosystem in a smart, strategic way.”

RAF is adding betting to its streaming agreement with Fox Nation as another way to reach fans.

The deal was made in time for the next event, RAF3, on Nov. 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The main event pits mixed martial arts stars Chad Mendes and Michael Chandler against each other at middleweight.

Bahrain’s Akhmed Tazhudinov, an Olympic gold medalist in 2024, will face Anthony Cassioppi at unlimited.

There will be a women’s featherweight championship match between U.S. Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades and Mexico’s Alejandra Rivera. Real Woods will defend his men’s featherweight title against Jordan Oliver.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee faces Ukraine’s Andrii Yatsenko at bantamweight and high school phenom Bo Bassett matches up with Darrion Caldwell at featherweight.

Other matchups include Austin O’Connor vs. Austin Gomez at lightweight; Clay Guida vs. Cayden Henschel at catchweight; Cory Anderson vs. Pat Downey at light heavyweight; and Bella Mir vs. Mexico’s Alexis Gomez at women’s featherweight.

