Rangers look to keep win streak going, host the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (15-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Saturday,…

Tampa Bay Lightning (15-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Lightning -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning with a three winning streak on the line.

New York has a 2-7-1 record in home games and a 13-11-2 record overall. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tampa Bay has gone 7-2-2 on the road and 15-7-2 overall. The Lightning are 3-4-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 7-3. Will Cuylle scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuylle has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has scored seven goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.