Preston striker handed 9-match ban for racially abusing opponent in England’s 2nd tier

LONDON (AP) — Montenegro striker Milutin Osmajic was banned for nine matches on Friday for racially abusing an opponent during a match in England’s second-tier Championship last season.

The incident happened on Feb. 15 during Preston’s match against Burnley.

The English Football Association said an independent commission found Osmajic to have abused Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri with words which “included a reference — whether express or implied — to color and/or race.” Osmajic denied the charge.

The FA said the commission also imposed a fine of 21,000 pounds ($27,600) and a mandatory education course.

The teams met in the FA Cup a few weeks later and Burnley players refused to shake hands with Osmajic in solidarity with Mejbri, who said he received “disgusting” racial abuse from Osmajic.

Mejbri is a Tunisia international.

Reacting to the nine-match ban, Preston said the club was “extremely disappointed at the decision.”

“We note that the outcome was determined on the ‘balance of probabilities’ rather than one that is ‘beyond reasonable doubt,’” Preston said in a statement.

“We also note that the FA determined that this decision offers no moral judgement, was not premeditated nor any comment about his general character. Milutin has always pleaded his innocence of the charge and continues to do so. We continue to be fully supportive of our player.”

