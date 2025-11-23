Predators and Panthers face off in out-of-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (11-9-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-11-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (11-9-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-11-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators play the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville has a 5-6-2 record in home games and a 6-11-4 record overall. The Predators have a 3-2-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Florida has an 11-9-1 record overall and a 3-6-0 record in road games. The Panthers rank fifth in NHL play with 96 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored six goals with seven assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anton Lundell has six goals and 12 assists for the Panthers. Brad Marchand has scored eight goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.