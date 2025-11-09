Pittsburgh and Los Angeles hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -162, Penguins +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh is 9-4-3 overall and 4-1-1 at home. The Penguins rank 10th in NHL play serving 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles has a 5-1-2 record on the road and a 6-5-4 record overall. The Kings have a -5 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 46 given up.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has five goals and 10 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has six goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

