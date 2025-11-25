Pelicans host Grizzlies Wednesday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (6-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-15, 15th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Memphis Grizzlies (6-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-15, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans play the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Pelicans are 1-4 in division play. New Orleans is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Memphis averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Pelicans score 110.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 116.9 the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 15.3 per game the Pelicans allow.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Pelicans 128-122 in their last meeting on Oct. 23. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 35 points, and Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.2 points for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Santi Aldama is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 112.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (calf), Herbert Jones: out (back), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (personal), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: day to day (knee).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

