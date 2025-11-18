Nylander scores in OT and Maple Leafs snap 5-game losing skid with 3-2 win over Blues

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored at 4:06 of overtime as the underperforming and injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs picked up…

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored at 4:06 of overtime as the underperforming and injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues to snap a five-game slide Tuesday night.

Jake McCabe and Steven Lorentz also scored for Toronto, which had dropped five straight, including four in regulation.

Joseph Woll made 27 saves in his second start of the season.

Nathan Walker and Dalibor Dvorsky scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped 26 shots. The Blues fell to 1-2-2 over their last five.

Tied 1-1 after a first period that saw Nylander bat a puck into his own net and McCabe level things at the other end, Lorentz gave the home side the lead before Dvorsky tied it on a power play to make the score 2-2 through 40 minutes.

The Leafs were playing without seven regulars, including forwards Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton and Nicolas Roy. Brandon Carlo has joined fellow defenseman Chris Tanev on the sidelines, while goaltender Anthony Stolarz also remained out. Matthew Knies was scratched about an hour before puck drop with a lower-body injury.

Veteran defenseman Justin Faulk played the 1,000th regular-season game of his career, joining Jeff Skinner, teammate Cam Fowler and Tyler Seguin as members of the 2010 draft class to reach the milestone.

Blues visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

Maple Leafs host Columbus on Thursday.

