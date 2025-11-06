N’Golo Kanté returns to France squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner N’Golo Kanté has been recalled by France for qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan. Kanté…

PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner N’Golo Kanté has been recalled by France for qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Kanté made his 64th and last appearance for Les Bleus in November last year during a goalless draw with Israel. The diminutive and tireless midfielder plays in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad.

“He is at his best level,” France coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday after unveiling his 24-player list. “When I call him, it’s not to make him feel he is part of the group, it’s to give him an important role.”

Europe Group D leader France can secure qualification for next year’s World Cup with a win against second-placed Ukraine on Nov. 13 at the Parc des Princes. Coach Didier Deschamps’ players will then fly to Baku for the game against Azerbaijan three days later.

Up front Deschamps is missing injured Paris Saint-Germain forwards Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé. But he has plenty of firepower at his disposal including in-form Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (PSG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Théo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Williams Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Manu Koné (Roma), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Ryan Cherki (Manchester City), Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool), Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (AC Milan)

