New York takes on Memphis, looks for 7th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (4-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Memphis looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

New York went 51-31 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Knicks averaged 8.2 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Memphis finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 22-19 on the road. The Grizzlies averaged 121.7 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

