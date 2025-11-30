New Orleans faces Los Angeles, looks to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (3-17, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (14-4, second in the Western Conference) Los…

New Orleans Pelicans (3-17, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (14-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -14.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Los Angeles looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Lakers are 11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 53.3 points in the paint. Deandre Ayton leads the Lakers scoring 13.8.

The Pelicans are 1-15 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is third in the league with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.4.

The Lakers average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (15.2). The Pelicans average 110.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 115.1 the Lakers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 118-104 on Nov. 15. Austin Reaves scored 31 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lakers. Reaves is averaging 38.0 points over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Marcus Smart: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (foot).

Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (calf), Herbert Jones: out (calf), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Trey Murphy III: day to day (elbow), Jordan Poole: day to day (quad), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.