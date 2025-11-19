Maple Leafs in action against the Blue Jackets after overtime victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-2, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Thursday, 7…

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Maple Leafs knocked off the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime.

Toronto has a 9-9-2 record overall and an 8-4-2 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have conceded 74 goals while scoring 70 for a -4 scoring differential.

Columbus is 5-5-1 in road games and 10-8-2 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 9-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Cole Sillinger led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has eight goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.