Magic host Celtics Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

Boston Celtics (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Friday,…

Boston Celtics (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Magic shot 44.5% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Boston finished 61-21 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.