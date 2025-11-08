Luke List makes a 12 for second-highest score on a hole on PGA Tour this year

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican beach resort of Cabo San Lucas sure didn’t feel like paradise to Luke…

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican beach resort of Cabo San Lucas sure didn’t feel like paradise to Luke List on Saturday. He made a 12 on the par-4 15th hole in the World Wide Technology Championship, the second-highest hole score on the PGA Tour this year.

List made the cut on the number and started on the 10th hole at El Cardonal at Diamante. He was coming off consecutive bogeys when his second shot came up short of the green.

According to the hole summary provided by the PGA Tour and officials overseeing statistics — the shot-by-shot ShotLink system is not at the tournament — List’s pitch to a back-left pin rolled down into the native area.

He got that back to the short grass, and then the fun began. Each chip up the slope kept rolling back toward him. He finally got it to stay on the sixth try, and took two putts for his 12.

List went birdie-free and shot 85, the highest round of his PGA Tour career. His previous high round was an 82 in the 2005 U.S. Open he played as the U.S. Amateur runner-up.

It’s still one short of the high score this year. That belongs to William Mouw, who took a 13 on the par-5 16th in the second round of The American Express at the PGA West Stadium Course.

