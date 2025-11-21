Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and Yankees finalize $2.5 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Side-arming left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the New York Yankees finalized their $2.5 million, one-year contract on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Side-arming left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the New York Yankees finalized their $2.5 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Yarbrough can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 for 75 innings and each additional 10 through 115. He gives the Yankees a possible starter to join Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and Will Warren in the rotation early in the season while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón recover from surgery.

Yarbrough, who turns 34 on Dec. 31, agreed in March to a $2 million, one-year contract, one day after he was released from a minor league deal with Toronto, and he earned $150,000 in performance bonuses based on innings.

He went 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA in eight starts and 11 relief appearances, striking out 55 and walking 19 in 64 innings. Yarbrough did not pitch for the Yankees between June 18 and Sept. 5 because of a strained right oblique. He was left off the roster for postseason series against Boston and Toronto.

An eight-year major league veteran, Yarbrough is 56-41 with a 4.22 ERA in 76 starts and 139 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2018-22), Kansas City (2023), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023-24), Toronto (2024) and the Yankees.

