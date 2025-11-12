LeBron James takes crucial step toward returning to Lakers, practices with G-League team

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James took a key step toward returning to the Los Angeles Lakers when he practiced…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James took a key step toward returning to the Los Angeles Lakers when he practiced with the team’s G-League affiliate in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday.

James has not played this season because of sciatica, a lower-body nerve issue on his right side.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said James practiced with the South Bay Lakers, James’ first practice action of the season. Redick told the media about the practice before the Lakers played at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. He said reports he received were that James looked good.

“He was able to participate in the practice,” Redick said. “Got up and down a little bit with just some, like, warm-up transition drills and progressed to five-on-five in the halfcourt, and got, I think about 12 to 15 possessions of live 5-on-5 contact.”

James, who is entering his 23rd NBA season, is the league’s all-time scoring leader. The Lakers won eight of their first 11 games without him.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.