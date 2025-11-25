Kings and Suns meet Wednesday in NBA Cup group stage

Phoenix Suns (11-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-13, 13th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Wednesday,…

Phoenix Suns (11-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings face the Phoenix Suns in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Kings are 3-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento allows 124.4 points and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Suns are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is fifth in the league averaging 15.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.1% from deep. Grayson Allen leads the team averaging 3.9 makes while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The Kings are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Suns allow to opponents. The Kings average 117.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 124.4 the Kings allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 120-116 on Oct. 23, with Devin Booker scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings. Dennis Schroder is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 29.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Suns: Ryan Dunn: out (wrist), Mark Williams: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

