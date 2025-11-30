Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Referral Sign Up Bonus for NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. This will automatically trigger a $10 bonus. Below, we explain how you can make trades on individual games and future results.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Week 13 Games

Find markets for all NFL games. We have the 49ers vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Titans, Texans vs. Colts, Saints vs. Dolphins, Falcons vs. Jets, Cardinals vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Panthers in the 1 pm ET slate.

The Bills have a 61% chance to beat the Steelers, who have a 39% chance to win. This means you can purchase a contract for Buffalo around 61 cents each. If they end up getting the win, it’ll release a $1 payout (39 cents in winnings).

Keep in mind you’ll be able to make trades as the action unfolds. Let’s say you buy 40 contracts for Pittsburgh, and they get off to a great start. You may have the opportunity to sell some of your contracts for a profit. This is also the case for the spread and total.

It even has options for player props. Predict passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns from top players. Take Jaylen Warren to score a touchdown or Josh Allen to pass for 2+ touchdowns.

Vikings vs. Seahawks and Raiders vs. Chargers are the other two games in the late afternoon, followed by the Broncos vs. Commanders on Sunday night.

Pro Football Champion, MVP Markets

The Pro Football Champion is one of the main markets on Kalshi. It has a volume of over $40 million. The Rams have a 20% chance to win the championship, followed by the Eagles at 10%. Philadelphia has been dropping after two-straight losses.

Matthew Stafford is out front when it comes to the MVP award. But Drake Maye still has a chance to compete, but he needs a big performance on Monday night. There are other futures for division winners and exact wins.

We’ve discussed the NFL, which is one of many sports you can find on Kalshi. Predict results in college football, college basketball, the NBA, NHL and much more.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Get a bonus on one of the most popular prediction market apps by taking these easy steps. It only takes new customers a few minutes to create an account.