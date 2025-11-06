Kadri scores in 1,000th NHL game, and Flames beat Blue Jackets 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored a goal in his 1,000th NHL game and the Calgary Flames beat the…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored a goal in his 1,000th NHL game and the Calgary Flames beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Morgan Frost, Blake Coleman, Adam Klapka and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, which remains last in the league’s overall standings, despite winning consecutive games for the first time. Dustin Wolf made 42 saves.

Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost back-to-back games after a four-game winning streak. Jet Greaves had 21 stops.

Calgary surged into the lead scoring twice in the opening 92 seconds — the tenth-fastest two goals to start a game in franchise history.

Frost deflected in Jonathan Huberdeau’s shot at 56 seconds, extending Huberdeau’s point streak to six games (three goals, four assists). On the next shift, Coleman notched his team-leading sixth goal.

The visitors answered five minutes later on Marchenko’s short-handed goal. It was the team’s first short-handed goal of the season.

With Calgary still nursing a 2-1 lead coming up on the halfway point of the second period, Joel Farabee neatly set up Kadri on a two-on-one with a perfect pass that Kadri buried inside the near post.

Kadri is the 407th player in NHL history to play 1,000 games and the 61st player to score a goal in his 1,000th game. He’s the 13th player to reach that mark in a Flames uniform and just the second to score in his milestone game, joining Martin Gelinas (Dec. 9, 2003).

Blue Jackets: Visit the Canucks on Saturday.

Flames: Host the Blackhawks on Friday.

