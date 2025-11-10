Jets take losing streak into game against the Canucks

Winnipeg Jets (9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8-1, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10…

Winnipeg Jets (9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8-1, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets enter the matchup against the Vancouver Canucks after losing three in a row.

Vancouver has gone 3-4-1 at home and 8-8-1 overall. The Canucks have a 7-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Winnipeg has a 9-6 record overall and a 4-3-0 record on the road. The Jets have a 2-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has scored four goals with eight assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has five assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has nine goals and nine assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.