Hawks and Raptors meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Toronto Raptors (4-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Toronto Raptors in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Atlanta went 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks shot 47.2% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Toronto went 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 138-118 on Oct. 22. RJ Barrett scored 25 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (knee).

Raptors: None listed.

