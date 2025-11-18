Gladbach confirms Eugen Polanski as head coach on contract to 2028

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach removed the interim tag from Eugen Polanski and appointed him as head coach Tuesday on…

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach removed the interim tag from Eugen Polanski and appointed him as head coach Tuesday on a contract to 2028.

Polanski had taken over for Gerardo Seoane, who was fired after Gladbach failed to win any of its first three games of the Bundesliga season.

Under Polanski, who had been coach of the under-23 team, Gladbach has shown improvement and took a three-game winning streak in all competitions into the international break.

“From the beginning, he impressed us with his qualities, in terms of both character and ability, and we are convinced that we will be able to continue the positive development we’ve seen in recent weeks with him as our head coach,” Rouven Schröder, Gladbach’s head of sports.

Gladbach stands 12th in the league after 10 rounds.

“I’ve never made a secret of the fact of what it means to me to be in this position at my hometown club,” said Polanski, a former Gladbach player who rose through the club’s youth system. “Being the head coach of Borussia is something that provides me with a lot of joy and fills me with pride.”

