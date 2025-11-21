Florian Xhekaj recalled by Canadiens, could join brother in lineup for NHL debut against Leafs

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Florian Xhekaj, the fiesty younger brother of bruising defenseman Arber Xhekaj, from…

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Florian Xhekaj, the fiesty younger brother of bruising defenseman Arber Xhekaj, from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The 21-year-old player Florian Xhekaj, a 6-foot-4, 204-pound winger, could make his NHL debut Saturday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canadiens look to snap a five-game skid. Forward Joshua Roy was sent to Laval after he was called up for two games.

Florian Xhekaj has two goals, two assists and 44 penalty minutes in 16 games for Laval this season. Last season for the Rocket, he had 24 goals, 11 assists and 175 penalty minutes in 69 regular-season games and a goal, two assists and 59 penalty minutes in 10 playoff games.

Montreal is dealing with long-term injuries to forwards Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine. Center Jake Evans left Thursday night in an 8-4 home loss to Washington following a hard hit from Tom Wilson.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.