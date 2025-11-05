Fit-again Rishabh Pant returns for India-South Africa test series

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India talisman Rishabh Pant is back for the two-test series against South Africa that starts…

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India talisman Rishabh Pant is back for the two-test series against South Africa that starts in Kolkata on November 14.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been out since injuring his foot during the five-test series in England earlier this year. He was vice-captain to Shubman Gill on that tour and will be the deputy again on his return.

Ravindra Jadeja, the No. 1 ranked test all-rounder, was Gill’s deputy for India’s last series, against West Indies.

Pant scored 479 runs in four tests against England, including two hundreds and three half-centuries. He returned to fitness last month and led India A in the first unofficial test against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

Pant scored 90 in the second innings as India A won by three wickets. He will also lead the side in the second unofficial test beginning on Thursday.

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj, who have been named in the senior test squad, will also be part of the India A team.

The senior squad features wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was released from India’s T20 tour to Australia to prepare for the South Africa series.

Mohammed Shami is a notable omission. He continues to be out of favour despite decent first-class performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Karun Nair also misses out, despite scoring 174 not out and 233 in the previous two Ranji matches. The 33-year-old batter was dropped after a modest outing in England.

South Africa is the world test champion. It drew 1-1 in Pakistan in October.

India test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

__

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.