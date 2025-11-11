De Jager suspended for the rest of Springboks’ tour after red card in Paris

DUBLIN (AP) — Lood de Jager will miss the rest of South Africa’s European rugby tour after he was suspended…

De Jager led with his shoulder into the head of France fullback Thomas Ramos, who was on his knees, and sent off on Saturday for not using his arms.

The incident forced the Springboks to play the entire second half with 14 men in Paris and they still beat France 32-17.

De Jager did not plead guilty at his disciplinary hearing, but the committee upheld the red card and considered the tackle reckless.

Two weeks were taken off his sanction but he will miss the Springboks’ games against Italy, Ireland and Wales over the next three weekends. His suspension from a fourth match for his club in Japan League One will be forfeit if he completes World Rugby’s tackle school.

