Colton, Olofsson score 1:19 apart, streaking Avs beat Islanders 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Ross Colton and Victor Oloffson scored in a 1:19 span in the second period to help the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Sunday night.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist and Martin Necas had an empty-netter for NHL-leading Colorado. The Avalanche have won six in a row to improve to 13-1-5. They have earned at least a point in nine straight games.

Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Avalanche while Nathan MacKinnon, the NHL scoring leader, was held without a point for the first time in 12 games.

Emil Heineman scored and Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 shots for New York. The Islanders won the first four games on a seven-game trip.

Colorado honored Islanders coach Patrick Roy during the first media timeout. Roy, who began his Hall of Fame career in Montreal, was traded to the Avalanche in December 1995, their first season in Colorado.

He led the Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title six months later and backstopped the franchise to a second one in 2000-01 before retiring following the 2002-03 season.

He returned as the head coach in 2013, led the Avalanche to a 112-point finish in his first season but abruptly resigned in the summer of 2016. The Islanders hired him in January 2024.

Heineman put New York ahead 2:05 into the game when Tony DeAngelo’s shot from the right circle deflected off his left skate and by Scott Wedgewood. Colorado argued Heineman used a kicking motion but the goal stood.

Colton tied it with his third goal of the season at 4:32 of the second, Olofsson tipped Sam Malinski’s shot by Sorokin at 5:51 to give the Avalanche the lead. Nelson and Necas scored in the final minute.

Islanders: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

