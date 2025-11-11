Chelsea-bound striker Emegha gets first Netherlands call for World Cup qualifiers

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Chelsea-bound Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha got his first call-up from the Netherlands on Tuesday as a replacement…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Chelsea-bound Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha got his first call-up from the Netherlands on Tuesday as a replacement for the injured Wout Weghorst ahead of decisive 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

The 22-year-old Emegha is cover for Ajax veteran Weghorst who will likely not be fit to face Poland on Friday.

A draw in Warsaw will effectively ensure the group-leading Netherlands advances to the World Cup ahead of a final qualifying game against Lithuania on Monday.

Emegha will join Chelsea after the World Cup staged in North America in a transfer agreed in September that angered Strasbourg fans. They are losing a star player to the parent club.

Strasbourg is seen as a feeder club in U.S.-backed holding company BlueCo’s ownership group. Chelsea also placed three young players on loan at Strasbourg this season and sold two more to the French club, including former England left back Ben Chilwell.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.