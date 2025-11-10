Canadiens host the Kings following Caufield’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (7-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7…

Los Angeles Kings (7-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Canadiens’ 6-2 win.

Montreal has a 5-1-1 record in home games and a 10-3-2 record overall. The Canadiens have allowed 46 goals while scoring 57 for a +11 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has gone 6-1-2 on the road and 7-5-4 overall. The Kings have allowed 48 goals while scoring 44 for a -4 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Newhook has scored six goals with six assists for the Canadiens. Caufield has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has six goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.