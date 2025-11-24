Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 Profit Boosts for Thanksgiving Week NBA, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on any game. Players will receive 20 100% profit boosts to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football throughout the week.

This is an opportunity for players to go big on Monday Night Football. Caesars Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on 49ers vs. Panthers. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. Remember, all it takes is a $1 wager on the NFL, NBA or any other sport. Players will receive 20 100% profit boosts. There is no shortage of options available for first-time players this week.

From there, use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers. Players can win straight cash with each boost. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with this promo.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Set up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook in a few simple steps. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.

Monday Night Football Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to bet on Monday Night Football. Although these profit boosts cannot be combined with daily odds boosts, we recommend checking out the options for 49ers-Panthers. Take a look at some of the most popular odds boosts:

Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings each to record over 3.5 receptions (+275)

Rico Dowdle to record over 99.5 rushing yards and a touchdown (+325)

George Kittle to record over 69.5 receiving yards and a touchdown (+340)

Brock Purdy and Bryce Young each to record over 249.5 passing yards (+425)

Tetairoa McMillan and Ricky Pearsall each to score a touchdown (+750)

Jauan Jennings first touchdown scorer (+1300)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.