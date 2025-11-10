Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for Eagles vs. Packers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can create an account and place a $1 bet on the NFL or any other sport. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts. From there, double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options available for football fans this season. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers jockeying for NFC positioning, it’s the perfect time to activate this promo. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Win 20 Profit Boosts

Set up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook and start with this $1 wager. That is all it takes to lock in these 20 100% profit boosts. These are 20 different opportunities to win cash and double your winnings.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in Eagles-Packers on Monday, there is no shortage of options available throughout the week. Use these profit boosts on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport.

Monday Night Football: Packers vs. Eagles Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is constantly rolling out daily odds boosts on the biggest games. There are options for NBA and NHL fans available in the app, but we recommend checking out the Monday Night Football boosts. Here is a look at a few of the most popular options:

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs each over 59.5 rushing yards (+140)

Dallas Goedert and Luke Musgrave each to record over 3.5 receptions (+280)

Jalen Hurts to record over 39.5 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown (+325)

Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love each to record over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+375)

A.J. Brown to record over 69.5 receiving yards and a touchdown (+380)

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

It won’t take long for players to get in on the action. New players can sign up and start reaping the rewards on Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using instant bank transfer, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $1 on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.