Bunting scores as the Predators top the Flames

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Bunting had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday.

Matthew Wood had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg also scored, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary in its third consecutive loss. Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley combined to make 20 saves.

Bunting scored the game’s first goal 10:29 into the first on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that beat Wolf on the glove side.

Wood made it 2-0 at 11:18 when he wired a wrist shot from the right circle just underneath the crossbar on the far side. Wood scored his first NHL goal Thursday in Philadelphia.

BRUINS 2, HURRICANES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson scored third-period goals as Boston extended it’s winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over Carolina.

The Bruins opened the season with three consecutive wins, then lost six in a row and have now won four of five overall.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring at 1:27 of the third when he got his fourth of the season off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.

JETS 5, PENGUINS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rookie forward Brad Lambert scored his first NHL goal and backup goalie Eric Comrie made 28 saves as Winnipeg beat Pittsburgh.

Kyle Connor scored twice, including an empty-net goal, and Gabriel Valardi and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Winnipeg (9-3-0).

Sidney Crosby and Blake Lizotte scored for Pittsburgh (8-3-2). Arturs Silovs made 29 saves.

SHARKS 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Philipp Kurashev scored his second goal of the game 1:48 into overtime, and San Jose beat Colorado.

Kurashev took a pass at the Colorado blue line, skated to the right circle and beat Mackenzie Blackwood with a wrister over the left shoulder.

San Jose’s 19-year-old star Macklin Celebrini scored his seventh goal of the season and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 36 shots.

Blackwood made 20 saves in his season debut for the Avalanche. He missed the first 12 games after having offseason surgery on a lower-body injury and didn’t face his first shot until midway through the first period.

Colorado remained winless in five games decided after regulation despite outshooting the Sharks 38-23.

Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who earned three of a possible four points in their second back-to-back set of the season.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 3, SO

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand capped an emotional night by getting what became the winning goal in a shootout, and Florida beat Dallas.

Marchand got a tribute score, Sam Reinhart got a milestone one and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots, six of them in overtime — and five in the final 61 seconds of the extra period.

Marchand scored in his first game back after returning to his native Nova Scotia to pay tribute to a friend’s 10-year-old daughter who lost her battle with cancer, and Reinhart got the 300th goal of his career.

Mikko Rantanen scored with 2:42 left in regulation to tie the game for Dallas, which got three assists from Sam Steel — who had two points all season entering Saturday, then had the first three-assist game of his career.

Justin Kyrckowian got his first NHL goal and Wyatt Johnston also scored for Dallas, both of those tallies coming 14 seconds apart during what was to be a 4-minute power play in the second period.

CANADIENS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Alex Newhook scored 1:40 into overtime and Montreal beat Ottawa.

Cole Caulfield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov scored in regulation for Montreal, whicn won its third straight. Nick Suzuki had two assists to extend his point streak to a career-high 11 games, and Samuel Montembeault had 14 saves.

Drake Batherson, Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves.

SABRES 4, CAPITALS 3, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bowen Byram scored the deciding goal in the shootout to give Buffalo a win over Washington.

Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal for the fourth straight game and remains one shy of 900 for the Capitals who have lost four in a row. Byram’s first career shootout goal was the only one in the five-round shootout. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all five Capitals, including Ovechkin, and made 31 saves.

Dylan Strome, Aliaksei Protas and Sonny Milano each scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for Washington.

Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Isak Rosen each had a goal for Buffalo who have points in six straight games and eight of nine.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Matthews scored a goal, John Tavares assisted on two others, and Toronto beat Philadelphia.

Matthews netted his sixth goal of the season with a snap shot from the left circle at 6:16 of the first period to tie the score 1-1.

Matthews has at least one point in 12 straight games against Philadelphia dating to December 2019.

Tavares assisted on goals by Nicholas Robertson and Easton Cowan as the Maple Leafs won for the third time in four games.

Cowan’s goal was his first in the NHL. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves to earn the win over the franchise that drafted him. Stolarz was a second-round pick by the Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft. Jake McCabe and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Toronto.

Christian Dvorak and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Dan Vladar, who had not allowed more than two goals in any of his first six starts for the Flyers, allowed four goals on 19 shots. He was pulled after Cowan’s goal in the third period and replaced by Aleksei Kolosov.

BLUE JACKETS 3, BLUES 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, Sean Monahan scored for his 600th NHL point, and Columbus beat the St. Louis for their fourth straight win.

Charlie Coyle also scored for his fifth point in the last two games and Jet Greaves made 37 saves, including 17 in the final period. The Blue Jackets have won six of their last seven games.

Justin Faulk and Nick Bjugstad scored in the Blues’ seventh straight loss. Joel Hofer finished with 32 saves.

WILD 5, CANUCKS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marco Rossi scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists, helping Minnesota stop a five-game losing streak with a victory over Vancouver.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Jonas Brodin padded the lead with goals in the third period, and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter for the Wild (4-6-3), who notched their first regulation win in seven games on home ice this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild, who were superb on special teams.

Tarasenko’s backhander off a slick pass from Eriksson Ek came during a power play in the first period, and the Wild’s penalty kill was 3 for 3 in keeping the Canucks out of the net with their man advantages after going just 1 for 5 over the first four games of this homestand.

Drew O’Connor scored twice and Aatu Raty had two assists for the banged-up Canucks (6-7-0), who have lost five of their last seven games and have only three regulation wins.

