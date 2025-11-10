Bulls guard Josh Giddey misses game against Spurs with sprained ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls guard Josh Giddey missed Monday night’s 121-117 loss to San Antonio because of a sprained right…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls guard Josh Giddey missed Monday night’s 121-117 loss to San Antonio because of a sprained right ankle.

Giddey got hurt while trying to defend Cleveland forward De’Andre Hunter in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 128-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

“They don’t feel like it’s too severe,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “Didn’t have really much swelling after the game. Got some yesterday and was just a little bit uncomfortable today at shootaround.”

The 6-foot-8 Giddey is off to a terrific start in his second season with Chicago, averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists in nine games. He had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the loss at Cleveland.

The play when Giddey got hurt became a viral highlight. He stumbled to the ground after he was crossed over by Hunter, who drove inside for the dunk.

Giddey, 23, has faced criticism for his defense in the past, but Donovan said he has improved with that area of the game.

“Against any player where it’s in space and a guy can really put it down and he’s a threat to shoot it and drive it, those are areas where it can’t be all on him,” Donovan said. “We’ve got to show some help and put bodies there. But he’s got to be able to contain the basketball. … I do think he’s made some really positive strides there. I feel like his defense is a lot better.”

The Bulls open a four-game trip at Detroit on Wednesday night. Following the matchup with the Pistons, they have three days off before playing the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Donovan said Giddey could return as soon as the Pistons game, and Coby White could practice with the team on one of those off days before the matchup with the Jazz.

White hasn’t played this season because of a strained right calf. The guard, who averaged a career-high 20.4 points last year, scrimmaged with the Bulls’ G League affiliate on Monday.

“Right now everything seems to be progressing in the right direction (with White),” Donovan said before the loss to the Spurs.

