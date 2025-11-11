Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Risk-Free Entry for the NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who use the Boom Fantasy promo code will have a risk-free entry up to $100. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get another chance with a bonus.

There are many DFS apps in the market, with Boom becoming a popular option for sports fans in many states. It has daily bonuses, like Tuesday Double, Wednesday Drops and Touchdown Thursdays.

NBA Markets for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Unique Promos Every Day: Touchdown Thursdays, Risk-Free Fridays, Super Boost Saturdays, Super Wheel Sundays, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are six NBA games on Tuesday. Check out totals for the Raptors vs. Nets, Grizzlies vs. Knicks, Celtics vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Thunder, Pacers vs. Jazz and Nuggets vs. Kings. The Thunder are the team to beat after their championship. They’ve only lost one game so far this season, getting impressive numbers from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

These are just some of the popular markets. The number of selections in your entry will determine your potential winnings.

Jalen Brunson: 26.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 11.5 rebounds

Ja Morant: 20.5 points

Scottie Barnes: 40.5 fantasy points

Tyrese Maxey: 28.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 42.5 points + rebounds + assists

Chet Holmgren: 16.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 2.5 three-pointers

Jimmy Butler: 4.5 assists

Joel Embiid: 28.5 points + rebounds

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers

The classic Pick’Em game is the most chosen, but you can also use the Pick & Spin, as well as Squad Ride.

There are similar totals for college basketball players. We have Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Michigan, Florida State vs. No. 10 Florida, No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Louisville, No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Illinois and No. 23 Creighton vs. No. 19 Gonzaga on Tuesday.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code Guide for New Users

Take these steps to start making picks on basketball, football, hockey and other sports. All new users can begin with a risk-free entry.

Fill in your email address, date of birth, etc. Make a deposit using an available payment method. Enter a contest up to $100.

If your first entry loses, you’ll get a bonus refund.

Make Picks on NFL Week 11

While the NBA is fun during the week, the NFL is still the favorite for customers on Boom. Action is back on Thursday with the Jets vs. Patriots. There are markets for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, field goals and more.

Other key matchups in Week 11 include the Buccaneers vs. Bills, Bears vs. Vikings, Bengals vs. Steelers, Seahawks vs. Rams, Chiefs vs. Broncos, Lions vs. Eagles and Cowboys vs. Raiders.

If your first entry loses, you'll get a bonus refund.