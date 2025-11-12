Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA (Nov. 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Claim a $100 risk-free entry with the Boom Fantasy promo code. If you lose your opening contest, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

There are many daily fantasy apps to choose from, but Boom is quickly becoming a popular choice across the US. It has unique daily promotions for customers. Take advantage of Wednesday Drops, Touchdown Thursdays and more.

NBA Markets for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Unique Promotions Every Day: Wednesday Drops, Touchdown Thursdays, Risk-Free Fridays, Super Boost Saturdays, Super Wheel Sundays, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are 12 NBA games on Wednesday, with the Magic vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Thunder on ESPN. Below, we have listed just some of the popular markets. The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32.5 points

Jalen Brunson: 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Cade Cunningham: 2.5 three-pointers

Paolo Banchero: 7.5 rebounds

Josh Giddey: 21.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 40.5 fantasy points

Kevin Durant: 25.5 points

Victor Wembanyama: 11.5 rebounds

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers

There are several different games in addition to the classic Pick’Em. Try the Pick & Spin to win up to 500X your entry with just two picks. And the Squad Ride allows customers to pick three players that can combine to reach milestones.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Risk-Free Entry

Start making picks on NBA action with this welcome offer. New customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to claim a risk-free entry:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account information needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Create an entry up to $100.

If your first entry happens to lose, you’ll be able to make another entry of the same amount later in the week.

Use a 30% TD Boost for the Jets-Patriots

There is a 30% TD boost available every Thursday, which is a great way to make a pick on the first NFL matchup of Week 11. Take Stefon Diggs, Breece Hall or another player to score a touchdown in the Jets vs. Patriots.

Continue making NFL picks on Sunday, starting with another international game. This time, the Commanders will be taking on the Dolphins in Madrid, Spain. Browse through other totals for the Buccaneers vs. Bills, Bengals vs. Steelers, Ravens vs. Browns, Seahawks vs. Rams, Chiefs vs. Broncos and Lions vs. Eagles. Week 11 comes to an end with the Cowboys vs. Raiders on Monday night.

