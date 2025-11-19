Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry NBA, NFL Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with the Boom Fantasy promo code and create your first entry. If it loses, you’ll be awarded with a bonus refund up to $100.

We have a packed NBA schedule on Wednesday, giving you plenty of options for your contest. It includes a doubleheader on ESPN, starting with the Rockets vs. Cavaliers. Then, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will take on the Mavericks in the later game.

The other matchups include the Hornets vs. Pacers, Raptors vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Heat, Wizards vs. Timberwolves, Nuggets vs. Pelicans, Kings vs. Thunder and Bulls vs. Trail Blazers.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Activate a $100 risk-free entry and get a bonus after a loss.

NBA Picks for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

The Pick’Em page shows totals for popular players. Find markets for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Pascal Siakam, LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Alperen Sengun and many more. For example, you can take Durant to have over or under 25.5 points. In addition to points, there are totals for rebounds, assists, three pointers and fantasy points.

While the classic Pick’Em is the most popular, there are several other ways to win cash. There’s a new game called Boom Bingo. Win three picks in a row to win 2X your entry of fill the entire board with winners to collect 500X your cash. The others are Pick & Spin, as well as Squad Ride.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Risk-Free Entry

Take these steps on Wednesday to make a risk-free entry on this popular DFS app:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Create an entry up to $100.

A loss will instantly trigger a bonus refund, so you can make another entry of the same amount.

Use New Promotions Every Day

There are new promotions available every day for customers.

You’ll be able to use the Touchdowns Thursdays offer for the first NFL matchup of Week 12. Josh Allen and the Bills will be in Houston to take on the Texans. Apply a 50% profit boost to take Allen or another player to find the end zone.

The Super Wheel Sundays is great for other games, like the Colts vs. Chiefs and Cowboys vs. Eagles. Opt-in to win up to 2,000X your entry on the NFL.

Register through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Start with a $100 risk-free entry and get a bonus refund after a loss.