Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Cowboys-Raiders, NBA, NFL Week 12

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will open up a busy week of NFL action that begins with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. It continues Thursday with the start of Week 12 and a matchup between the Bills and Texans. Whether it’s those games, or the November 17, 2025 NBA slate that is headlined by a Bucks vs. Cavaliers tipoff, you can grab a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net here .





bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 unlocks one of two powerful offers for new users, giving you flexibility in how you approach tonight’s NBA matchups. Whether you’re interested in the heavily favored Denver Nuggets or another game on the slate, you can choose the bonus that best fits your betting style.

The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal that’s pure value. You could place a small $5 wager on the Denver Nuggets to cover the -13.5 spread against the Bulls. Given Denver’s flawless 5-0 record against the spread in their last five games, this is a tempting proposition. Regardless of whether the Nuggets cover or not, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This is a fantastic low-risk way to build a bankroll.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to make a more significant first play, you can choose the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net.” This allows you to place your initial wager with confidence. For example, you could bet on the game total to go over 241.5, banking on the Nuggets’ league-leading 121.0 offensive rating and Nikola Jokić’s incredible offensive output (28.7 PPG). If the bet doesn’t hit, bet365 refunds your stake up to $1,000 in the form of bonus bets, giving you a second chance to win.

Choose Your Welcome Bonus with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides new users with two distinct paths to get started. The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion that’s an ideal, low-risk entry point for bettors. By placing just a $5 cash wager on any market—such as Nikola Jokić to record another triple-double—you will receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account once the wager settles, regardless of its outcome. It’s a guaranteed 40x return on your investment in bonus funds, allowing you to explore various betting markets with a boosted bankroll.

For those looking to make a more substantial initial play, the second option is the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net.” This offer acts as insurance on your very first wager. You could, for example, place a larger bet on the Denver Nuggets to cover the -13.5 spread, a feat they’ve accomplished in all five of their last games. If the Nuggets continue their dominance and cover, you collect your winnings as usual.

However, if the Bulls keep the game closer than expected and your bet loses, bet365 will refund your entire stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets. This provides a valuable cushion for your first high-conviction wager.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Here’s a look at the odds for tonight’s matchups, courtesy of bet365.

The marquee matchup of the evening features two teams heading in opposite directions as the Chicago Bulls visit the Denver Nuggets. The sharp money loves what they’re seeing from Denver—riding high on a perfect 5-0 record over their last five games, covering the spread in every single contest. They’ve been an offensive juggernaut, boasting a +12.7 net rating for the season.

This dominance is orchestrated by Nikola Jokić, who’s putting up staggering numbers while averaging a triple-double with 28.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.9 assists through 12 games.

How to Activate This bet365 Offer

Getting started with bet365 and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Simply follow the steps below to activate the offer and prepare for tonight’s slate of games, including the Nuggets vs. Bulls showdown.