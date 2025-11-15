Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for CFB Week 12 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a bonus for a packed sports schedule this weekend. Register here to activate this welcome offer and place your opening wager.









A $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code will automatically result in a $200 bonus. It’s the most popular choice since it only takes a small wager and the outcome doesn’t matter. There is a $1,000 first-bet safety net available for those who would rather make a large wager on a certain game.

In addition to daily odds boosts, users can participate in Over/Under free-to-play game. Make 3-10 parlays to have a chance at winning more bonus bets.

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Place a $5 bet to score a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Football, UFC 322

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Over/Under Free-to-Play Game, Early Payout Specials, Daily Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s an important weekend of college football as teams battle for a position in the playoff. There are also several players with a chance to win the Heisman Trophy, such as Julian Sayin of Ohio State and Fernando Mendoza of Indiana. But the best two games are in the SEC. Find odds for No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Alabama and No. 10 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia.

UFC 322 will feature two title fights on Saturday night. The co main event is Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili, which will be followed by the main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. These two will meet in Madison Square Garden for the welterweight title. Mackhachev is the challenger, as well as the favorite.

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

New users can take these steps to choose a welcome offer for basketball, MMA, football and hockey.

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your email address, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with PayPal, a debit card or a different payment method. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

If you lose when using the safety net, bet365 will send you a bonus refund. Place a bet of the same amount on a different game.

Odds Boosts for NFL Week 11

The next NFL matchup is on Sunday morning in Madrid, Spain. These are some of the odds boosts available for the Commanders vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins win, Tua Tagovailoa records 250+ pass yards and 3+ pass TDs (+600)

De’Von Achane records 100+ rush yards, 50+ receiving yards and scores a TD (+900)

Commanders win, Marcus Mariota has 225+ pass yards and 2+ pass TDs (+600)

Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and De’Von Achane each score a TD (+1400)

Similar boosts can be found for the other Week 11 matchups, such as the Seahawks vs. Rams, Chiefs vs. Broncos and Lions vs. Eagles.

Follow the links above to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Redeem a $200 bonus or unlock a $1,000 safety net.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.