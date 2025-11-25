100 days to go: Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics to be ‘a step forward’ for the movement

MILAN (AP) — Blind skiers speeding down mountains, amputee snowboarders, ice hockey players on double-blade sledges instead of skates. And…

MILAN (AP) — Blind skiers speeding down mountains, amputee snowboarders, ice hockey players on double-blade sledges instead of skates. And the spectacular setting of Italy’s mountain scenery.

With 100 days to go, Italy is gearing up to host what could be the best Winter Paralympics ever.

“I’m really excited with what Milan Cortina could represent for us in terms of moving the movement forward and also setting up new heights for the Winter Paralympics,” International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The Milan Cortina Paralympics run from March 6-15 next year, shortly after the Olympics.

Both will be held across a vast swath of northern Italy with multiple venue clusters, and Parsons admits that has posed problems.

“In terms of the facilities and the venues we are confident on the quality and I think athletes — they are generally happy,” he said. “We are very happy where we are with the organizing committee in terms of the preparations. Obviously we understand the challenges of these games.

“The venues being far from one another represents operational challenges and how we can keep the spirit of Paralympic Games so that the athletes they have the Paralympic Games experience and not the world championship experience, but we have been working with the organizing committee for years on that and I think we have a good solution for all of that.”

Parsons is hopeful of building on a trend of increased support for the Winter Paralympics over recent editions, especially after the success of the Summer Paralympics in Paris in 2024.

“It’s important that we also give some credit to Paris because the games were really spectacular and made the Paralympic movement even more known and more relevant than before,” he said.

“So having the games again in Europe, one year afterwards, it’s a very good opportunity for us in these Winter Games in Italy.”

Moreover, after Sochi (2014), Pyeongchang (2018) and Beijing (2022), the games are coming back to the historic heart of winter sports, with the stunning scenery of the Alps and the Dolomites.

“I think all of that and the sport, the Paralympic winter sport has been stronger than ever before … The sport that we are going to see in Milan will be at the highest level, the highest level ever we’ve seen in the Winter Paralympics,” Parsons said.

“With good venues, stunning scenery, after the success of Paris … I think Milan Cortina will be a step forward in the development of the Paralympic Winter Games.”

Russia reinstated

Two months ago, the IPC controversially voted to lift partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus.

However, there will be no athletes from those countries at next year’s Paralympics because the sports’ governing bodies ultimately are responsible for determining their qualification pathway, as well as the eligibility of athletes.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), International Biathlon Union (IBU), and World Curling maintain bans, while it is too late for Russia to qualify for Para ice hockey and Belarus does not have an international-level Para ice hockey team.

“Obviously the decision is not only about Milano Cortina,” Parsons said. “It’s lifting a membership suspension so they have all their rights back again, including the ability to participate in summer sports events.”

Russia and Belarus were reinstated after the IPC general assembly first voted against a full suspension and then voted against a partial suspension.

The vote against a partial suspension of Russia was particularly narrow, passing with a margin of 91-77 (with eight abstentions).

Russia and ally Belarus have been banned from international sporting events after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Ukraine Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi slammed the decision and there was talk of a potential boycott.

“That’s the two sides of democracy: we accept the result, but we also understand strong views against the decision,” Parsons said.

“We understand countries are not happy but we also believe that our movement needs democracy, something very important, so even though the countries who voted against are not happy, I don’t believe for a second that they will boycott the games and not allow their athletes to compete on that incredible stage.”

