Walman scores in OT, Oilers beat Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Walman scored a power-play goal at 2:24 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Oilers wrapped up their five-game road trip and handed the Senators their second consecutive loss on home ice.

Walman was making his season debut after missing the first six games with an undisclosed injury.

The Senators scored twice in a span of 1:25 to tie the game 2-2 early in the third.

Ottawa got on the board after winning a puck battle along the boards. Drake Batherson dished a pass to Dylan Cozens who scored on the power play past Stuart Skinner, who made 19 saves.

Just over a minute later Thomas Chabot beat a screened Skinner to tie the game.

The Oilers opened the scoring late in the first with a power-play goal when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fed Connor McDavid, who snapped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle for his first of the season.

Edmonton extended its lead to 2-0 just 49 seconds into the second period after a turnover by the Senators. Leon Draisaitl skated in before sliding a pass back to rookie Isaac Howard, who beat Linus Ullmark, who finished with 22 saves, for his first career NHL goal.

In overtime Ullmark made back-to-back saves on Evan Bouchard to give the Senators a chance.

Oilers: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Senators: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

